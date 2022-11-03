Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,639 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6,685.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,425 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 158.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,997 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. Cowen lowered their target price on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

