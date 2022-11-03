Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.26 Million in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 664,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,003,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,264,000 after buying an additional 658,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inseego by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,171,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,994,000 after buying an additional 45,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSG. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

INSG stock opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.68. Inseego Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $7.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.36 million. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

