Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 530.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

