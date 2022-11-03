Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $94.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.67.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Loop Capital began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

