Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 12,828 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.73. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

