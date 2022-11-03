Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 136,264 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 136,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNX. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 948,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 263,111 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX Resources Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

