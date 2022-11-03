Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 182,886 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,886 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

PCSB Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

PCSB opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PCSB Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $19.95.

PCSB Financial Announces Dividend

PCSB Financial ( NASDAQ:PCSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 24.60%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on PCSB Financial to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

About PCSB Financial

(Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.