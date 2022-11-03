Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 215,148 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,148 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $389.45 million, a PE ratio of 299.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.14.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 575.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALTG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,010.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

