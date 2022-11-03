Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,308 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in National HealthCare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded National HealthCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of National HealthCare stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $943.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.87. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $76.82.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $271.36 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.79%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.00%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

