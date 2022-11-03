Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,699 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 154.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAMP opened at $17.16 on Thursday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.93 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

