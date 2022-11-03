Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 561,575 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956,504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 561,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VEON were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. VEON Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on VEON in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
