Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,242 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 13.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at $19,815,397.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
