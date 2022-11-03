Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 7,992 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RE/MAX were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,727 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,550,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

RMAX opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $360.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.72.

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.54 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 88.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $735,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,196,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,366,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, with a total value of $89,693.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,219,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,224,638.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,366,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,858 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

