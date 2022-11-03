Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 97,574 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 97,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 22.5% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 311,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 91,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Delta Apparel Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.