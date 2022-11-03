Sageworth Trust Co Buys 6,669 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,008.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $188.11.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
