Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SANA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,517,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Down 0.2 %

SANA stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

