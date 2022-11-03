Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

