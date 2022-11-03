SG Americas Securities LLC Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 463.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $88.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.71.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 10.65%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $642,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 606,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,955,801.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,943.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,515,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $642,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 606,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,955,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,900,911. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PriceSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

