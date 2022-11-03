SG Americas Securities LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,469 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after buying an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after buying an additional 392,884 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

