SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $528,000 in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Stock Performance

TNK opened at $33.16 on Thursday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Teekay Tankers Profile

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.