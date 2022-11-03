SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,103 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $79.99.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,980.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $961,477. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

