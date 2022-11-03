SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,285 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,940. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of NOVA opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.