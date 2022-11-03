Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 3.4 %

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $454.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SMBC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

