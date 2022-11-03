Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,821 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $356,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 42,324 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.77.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

