SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 234,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 111,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 177,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

