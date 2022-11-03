Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 125.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spire by 69.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SR opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.37. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. Spire’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.