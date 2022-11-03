Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.