StockNews.com Upgrades Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) to Buy

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Saga Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SGA opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

