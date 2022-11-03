StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,835,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in StoneX Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in StoneX Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $323,959.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,643.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group stock opened at $91.82 on Thursday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $98.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.71. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $528.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.60 million. Equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

