Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.0 %

Strategic Education Company Profile

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $75.03.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

