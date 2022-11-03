Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagefield Capital LP increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,108 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $25,390,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 5.1 %

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,327 shares of company stock worth $4,570,940 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

