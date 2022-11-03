Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teradata were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Teradata Price Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.