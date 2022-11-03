Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

