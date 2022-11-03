The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
LGL stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.
The LGL Group Company Profile
