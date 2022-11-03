The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Michael Frederick Klein Sells 10,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total value of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

