The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 7,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.77 and a 200 day moving average of $167.22. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 32.8% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,923,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 282,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 104,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

