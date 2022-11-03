Thomas R. Donahue Sells 30,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $39.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.42%.

FHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

