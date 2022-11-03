Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 109.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 60,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 312,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 36,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 693,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

