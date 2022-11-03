Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,338,000 after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,957,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $573,711,000 after purchasing an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,990,000 after purchasing an additional 73,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.26.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

