Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVE opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,637.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

