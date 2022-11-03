Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Universal Insurance Price Performance
NYSE:UVE opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $311.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.00. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.
Insider Activity at Universal Insurance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
UVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Universal Insurance Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.