US Bancorp DE Acquires 295 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heska were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Heska by 13.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Heska by 17.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Heska by 168.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $67.38 on Thursday. Heska Co. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $215.15. The stock has a market cap of $728.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heska in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Heska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.