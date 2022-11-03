US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,000 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graham were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Graham by 31.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graham by 27.0% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 108,359 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Graham by 49.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Graham by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 0.61. Graham Co. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

