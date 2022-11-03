US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PLDT were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PLDT by 35.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLDT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

PLDT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHI opened at $27.48 on Thursday. PLDT Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $973.62 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, analysts expect that PLDT Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.