US Bancorp DE Buys 1,035 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,611,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 103,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,853,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EEMV opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.97.

