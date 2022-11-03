US Bancorp DE Buys 1,159 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fluor were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,847,000 after purchasing an additional 81,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 195,913 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:FLR opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.40. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

