US Bancorp DE Buys 174 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Forward Air by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 873,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,363,000 after buying an additional 195,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Forward Air by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,655,000 after buying an additional 136,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forward Air by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,184,000. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $125.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.29.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

