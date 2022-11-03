US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $5,962,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,141,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,168,000 after buying an additional 150,295 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 28.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after buying an additional 120,024 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the period. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

AY stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.88 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

