US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,867 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERF stock opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.22. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 81.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

