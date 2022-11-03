US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in EnerSys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in EnerSys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.76. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $86.82.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.25 million. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.