US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $323,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMDX. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 74.20% and a negative net margin of 92.76%. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $238,502.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $126,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,591 shares of company stock worth $2,193,548. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

